Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.