Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

