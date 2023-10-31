Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,447 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

