Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 160,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WRB opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

