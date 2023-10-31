Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $415.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.