Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 151,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.