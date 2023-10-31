Conifex Timber (CFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Conifex Timber to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

TSE:CFF opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFF. CIBC lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

