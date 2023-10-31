Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after buying an additional 2,050,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.