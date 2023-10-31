Cwm LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

