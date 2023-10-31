Cwm LLC Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

