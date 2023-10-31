Cwm LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.61. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.24.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

