Cwm LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

