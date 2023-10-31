Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

AEP opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

