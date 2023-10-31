Cwm LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

