DA Davidson Weighs in on Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $192.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

