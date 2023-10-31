Definitive Healthcare (DH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.
In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
