Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.