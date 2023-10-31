Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

DVN opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

