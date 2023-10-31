DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 812,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 472,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.