DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

NYSE DTE opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

