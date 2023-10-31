Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $276.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.94. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.50 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

