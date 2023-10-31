Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.62.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

