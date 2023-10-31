Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 532 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLQM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after buying an additional 452,579 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62,126 shares during the period.

FLQM stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $223.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

