Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

