Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

