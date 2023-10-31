Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $590,000 Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,546,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after buying an additional 509,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Enovis by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 382,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

