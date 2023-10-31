Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $603,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter.

JPME opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $309.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

