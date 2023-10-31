Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $615,000 Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,534 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

DBMF stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

