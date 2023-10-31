Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.