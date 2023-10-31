Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $561,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

