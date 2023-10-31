Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 92,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 506,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

