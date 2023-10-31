Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

