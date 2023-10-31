Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

