Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 776 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

