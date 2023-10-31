Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $550,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

