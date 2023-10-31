Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

