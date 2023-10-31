Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.