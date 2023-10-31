Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.