Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 981.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,114 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after buying an additional 3,464,840 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

