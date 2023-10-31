Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Alerus Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ALRS opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $344.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.
Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
