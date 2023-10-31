Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

