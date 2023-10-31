Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $130,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.