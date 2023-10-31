Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

