Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 307,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $7,325,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 589,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

