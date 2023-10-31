Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

