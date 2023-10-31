First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

