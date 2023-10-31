First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.