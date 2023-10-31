First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 210 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

