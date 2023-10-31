First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 471 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.