First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

